Can insurance benefits provided by your ex-employer be retained?

It’s recommended to do a thorough research on products offered by insurers and choose an insurer that provides superior service and not just opting for an insurer offering lower premiums. It’s essential to read the exclusions and inclusions in the new policy document, including knowing the sub-limits, co-pay terms, room-rent capping, etc. Opt for a policy that does not have too many restrictions in the policy. To avoid any complications resulting from non-disclosure, it is essential to provide the new insurer with all the information relevant to your medical and claims history to have a seamless claims experience!

