How to position your portfolio for the coming decade3 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 11:20 PM IST
- Traditional debt funds can significantly lower risk and add stability to your portfolio
When you seek to position your portfolio for the coming decade, pay attention to the expected growth rate, the interest rate trajectory, and the industries and investments of the future. However, as you do this, also remain tethered to the tenets and opportunities that have stood the test of time and are likely to firepower your portfolio in the long term.