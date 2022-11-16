How to position your portfolio for the coming decade

Don’t be afraid to optimize equity exposure for the long-term: Stocks are most susceptible to volatility in the short term and can tend to have a sharp impact on overall portfolio returns. However, they are also vehicles of long-term wealth creation. The key to optimally harness the value of stocks is to select carefully and then stay invested for the long term. The longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to ride out fluctuations and generate good returns over time. If you look at the benchmark Nifty, you will see that it has delivered average annualized returns of approximately 14% during calendar years 2012 to 2022 (till August). However, if you observe returns for each of the years in this period, you will see that there are some years when the returns have been negative, in low single digits, and there have been years where the returns have been as high as 31%. Thus, while there are ups and downs in returns in the short term, these ebbs and flows smoothen out in the long term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}