How to pre-close your personal loan? A step-by-step guide for 2025

Pre-closing a personal loan with a prominent bank can result in long term savings on interest payments. Such a development hence can provide financial relief. Still, it is essential to clearly understand the process, associated charges, eligibility criteria along with other associated terms and conditions before proceeding.
Banks generally allow for a personal loan pre-closure only after the repayment of a minimum of 12 EMIs. If an applicant attempts to close the loan before this period, then such a request is not allowed and could also attract additional charges.
Now, for all individual cases you can discuss your problem with your respective bank and seek remedies as per the policies and rules of the financial institution in this regard.
Pre-closure charges generally vary by lender and EMI tenure. Typically, it is 4% if closed between 13–24 months, 3% for 25–36 months and free after 48 months. It is important to note that the charges discussed here are illustrative in nature and depend on several other factors such as loan amount, financial institution, total tenure of repayment etc.
(Note: The pre-closure charges discussed above are indicative only, for complete details on the same consider reaching out to your financial institution.)
These charges are subject to applicable taxes.
Therefore, by following the above given step by step guidelines and considerations you can look to diligently pre-close your personal loan.
