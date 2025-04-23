How to pre-close your PNB personal loan? A step-by-step guide

The Punjab National Bank (PNB), allows borrowers to pre-close their existing personal loans in a seamless fashion. This enables the borrowers to settle and close out with their outstanding debts before the stipulated tenure.
Now, this approach can result in immense savings on interest and boost one’s credit profile. As of April 2025, PNB does not levy pre-payment or even foreclosure charges on personal loans, thus helping in making prompt repayment financially beneficial for the borrowers.
4. Request a pre-closure statement: A pre-closure statement from the bank may incur a total fee of ₹750 along with GST. This statement must be requested by the borrower.
5. Submit the final payment: By making the final payment, you should settle the outstanding loan amount through cheque, cash or even demand draft. The easiest method can be discussed by the bank officials.
6. Collect the payment acknowledgement: Now post the final payment, speak to the concerned bank officials and collect your acknowledgement letter confirming the receipt.
7. Take the no objection certificate (NOC): Once the entire process is complete, the bank will issue a clearance i.e., a no objection certificate in a few days. It is important to collect this document as it will officially mention the closure of your loan account.
Therefore, by following these simple steps and keeping the above mentioned considerations in mind borrowers can successfully pre-close their PNB personal loans.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.