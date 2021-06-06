How to prepare financially for unexpected events

As a prudent financial planning each one is supposed to have a contingency/emergency fund equal to minimum of 6 months of your outgoings, including EMISs which can preferably be invested in liquid funds. This will take care of your expenses in case you lose your job/livelihood. It also comes handy even in an emergency like situation in family be it sudden hospitalisation or any similar unexpected situation. Those who have already lost their jobs and had contingency funds are better off today than those who did not have it. Those of you who have been able to retain their job should also create contingency fund immediately because the situation is very uncertain and the vicious cycle of declining economy and people losing their jobs may last longer than we think. I would suggest you to have contingency fund of around one years of expenses as the job market is very bad and in case you lose your job, it will be difficult to get another soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}