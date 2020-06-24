How to prepare for the next market crash

As per the latest SBI Research report , it might take up to four years to witness the pre-covid growth levels, and a minimum of two years in the best-case scenario. “For India, we project a GDP decline of 6.8% for FY21. India will clearly have a statistical V-shaped recovery in FY22 due to the favorable base effect. Beyond such base effect, it would take at least till FY24, if India replicates the best-case example in history, if not more, before India gets back to pre-covid level growth rate," the SBI Research report said.