Aadhaar is the most crucial identity verification document in our country. It is very important to protect the security of Aadhaar and prevent its misuse. The Government of India has brought several measures to strengthen security of Aadhaar and provide control to the resident to protect the personal data. One such feature to protect the security of Aadhaar is lock and unlocking of Aadhaar.

Locking Aadhaar

Locking Aadhaar means locking your 12 digit Aadhaar and instead using the 16 digit Virtual ID (VID) for all forma of authentication. Once the Aadhaar is locked, a resident cannot perform any sort of authentication by using UID, UID Token & ANCS Token for Biometric, Demographic & OTP Based authentication.

If resident wants to unlock UID he/she can do so on resident portal. After unlocking resident can authenticate using UID, UID Token & ANCS Token for Biometric, Demo & OTP Based Transaction and also he can authenticate with VID.

Locking Biometrics in Aadhaar

Another option with an Aadhaar holder is to lock biometrics. Biometric Locking/Unlocking is a service that allows an Aadhaar holder to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics data.

Locked biometrics ensures the Aadhaar holder will not be able to use their biometrics (fingerprints/iris) for authentication.

How to lock your Aadhaar?

For Locking UID, resident should have 16 digit VID number and it's a pre-requisite for locking. If resident don't have VID can generate via SMS Service or Resident Portal.

To get VID using SMS service, send - GVID space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- GVID 1234.

Here are the steps to lock /unlock Aadhaar:

Open Resident portal, go to My Adhaar then go to Aadhaar Services, click on Lock & Unlock. Select UID Lock radio button and enter UID number, full name, and pin code as in latest details and enter security code. Click on Send OTP or select TOTP and click on submit. Your UID will be locked successfully.

For Unlocking UID resident should have latest VID number and if resident forgot 16 digit VID he can retrieve latest VID from SMS services

RVID Space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- RVID 1234

Select Unlock radio button, Enter Latest VID and security Code and click on send OTP or select TOTP and click on Submit. Your UID will be unlocked successfully.

How to lock/unlock Aadhaar biometrics?

Open Resident portal, go to My Adhaar then go to Aadhaar Service, click on lock/unlock biometrics. Next, enter your Aadhaar or VID number, and captcha code and get OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP an submit. Your biometrics will be locked.

Follow the same process to unlock your biometrics.

