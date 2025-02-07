The need for money may arise anytime, forcing individuals to borrow from financial institutions in the form of loans. Every loan has to be repaid in the future, and interest rates are charged as well. In order to deal with multiple financial requirements, borrowers may seek multiple loans with overlapping tenure.

However, it becomes challenging to repay the loan on time. Failing to do so will result in a debt cycle that will hamper your financial situation in future.

Also Read | How does RBI influence personal loan interest rates?

Check out a few tips to manage overlapping loans High-interest loans If you are a borrower with multiple overlapping loans and are confused about repayment, prioritise paying the loan with a high interest rate. Make a list of existing loans and identify the loans with a high interest rate. Repay such loans first to avoid high interest costs in the future.

Consolidate loans Having multiple overlapping loans will increase the possibility of missing EMIs. Every borrower may have different types of debt with varying rates of interest. It may become difficult for a borrower to keep track of EMIs. If you struggle to pay multiple EMIs on time, you can consider consolidating your existing loans into one or two. You can opt for a loan with a lower interest rate and repayment terms to comfortably pay your EMIs on time. By following this step, you save high-interest costs and revise the repayment period. This also helps to improve credit scores over time.

Also Read | How can an EMI calculator help prevent loan overleveraging?

Increase in income If your income rises or you receive a bonus or a lump sum amount, use it to make loan repayments to save interest costs in future. Doing this over time will help to reduce the burden of repaying overlapping loans. However, check the prepayment penalty before repaying the loan before the due date. Opt for prepayment of the loan after analysing the prepayment penalty in the overall cost of the loan.

Loan repayment Repaying your loan is one essential tip to avoid long-term debt. If you have overlapping loans, it becomes difficult to repay all the loans on time. However, the inability to pay one or more EMIs may lead to several consequences affecting your creditworthiness for future loans. Do not get new loans if you are already burdened with paying EMIs for overlapping loans.

Debt repayment plan Before opting for any loan, it is essential to have a debt repayment plan that suits your financial needs. If you already have overlapping loans and are struggling to manage multiple EMIs together, approach the lender and request a change in repayment period to make EMIs affordable.

Financial advisor Managing overlapping loans is challenging. Despite adopting multiple measures, you may find it difficult to repay your loans on time. In such a scenario, it is advisable to seek a financial advisor who can help you plan your repayment strategy.

Also Read | Personal loan interest rates: 7 key factors to keep in mind

In conclusion, as a cautious borrower, it is essential to balance your loan and income to avoid long-term debt. However, there might be situations where you would have to borrow multiple times, which might make it difficult to manage your finances. Try adopting practices such as debt consolidation, planning debt repayment, and seeking a financial advisor to manage overlapping loans.