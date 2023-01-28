How to protect your money after being laid off

On the tax front, severance pay can be tricky. It’s generally taxed at the same rate as the rest of your income — but as with a bonus, how much an employer withholds for taxes will depend on how the severance is paid out. If it’s separate from normal wages, a flat withholding rate of 22% applies. If that’s lower than your income tax rate, you could be on the hook for the difference come tax time. If some or all of your severance is paid as a lump sum, it could push you into a higher income-tax bracket.