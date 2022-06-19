How to protect your online financial data

The first simple rule is to ensure that you use strong passwords, wherever needed. Unfortunately, complex passwords are difficult to recall. A simple effective tactic to increase complexity is the use of longer sentences which are easier to recall as your passwords. For instance, the sentence “Try Breaking 1n 1f You Can!" is easier to recall even with the use of capitalized first letters and numeric digits replacing the letter ‘I’ with ‘1’ for words starting with ‘I’. Further, most of us write down our passwords and store them on our devices. But a better way of storing passwords is using ‘password locker‘ apps. These allow you to use a single key to access all your passwords contained in the locker and encrypt stored passwords which secure the passwords from being compromised. However, it is important to use a reliable app, as these apps hold the key to all your passwords. While there are numerous commercial and free password locker or manager apps, it is best to go with apps reviewed and rated by reputable technology review portals. If you are using Apple devices, you could just use the iCloud KeyChain, which is backed by the reliability of Apple. Similarly, as opposed to opting for OTPs, the use of authenticator apps, which generate your second-factor code, may be a more secure option wherever supported. Use of authenticator apps such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator is increasingly being supported by various online services, and wherever this option is available it is a good practice make use of the option.

