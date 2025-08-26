How to raise your credit score by 30 points in 30 days? Here are 5 key ways

Improving your credit score can help you open doors to better loan and credit card approvals. A strong score signals reliability to lending institutions. With focused habits, efficient financial planning, raising your score by 30 points in 30 days is achievable. Sensible financial behaviour plays a vital role in helping borrowers maintain a solid credit profile and a respectable credit score.

Adding to this, Kaushik Chatterjee, founder of LendingPlate, says, “Credit scores respond to behaviour. Strategic actions like paying bills on time, reducing credit utilisation, and disputing errors make a 30-point boost in 30 days possible. Small, consistent actions can create a big financial shift.”

5 key ways to increase your credit score in just 30 days 1. Pay bills on time: This goes without saying: payment history is the largest factor in determining one’s credit score. On-time repayment of personal loan EMIs, credit card bills, and other dues creates a positive track record. Automating payments or setting reminders ensures no due dates are missed.

2. Keep credit utilisation low: Maintaining your credit utilisation ratio below 30% should be the end goal if you are aspiring to use credit wisely. For a ₹2 lakh limit, use no more than ₹60,000. This way, your credit utilisation ratio always remains in check. Paying down the balances before the statement date can quickly reduce utilisation and boost your credit profile.

3. Maintain a diverse credit history: A mix of credit types, such as credit cards, home loans, personal loans, and secured loans, consistently repaid, demonstrates one’s ability to manage debt responsibly. Even modest credit usage helps in building a strong credit profile over time.

4. Monitor your credit report: You should check your credit report regularly for mistakes, such as wrongly reported defaults or incorrect limits. Dispute mistakes and inaccuracies promptly. Credit bureaus now permit updates every 15 days. This adds more transparency and accountability to credit reporting.

5. Avoid multiple loan applications: Hard inquiries from multiple loan or credit applications can lower your credit score. That is why you should apply only when necessary and space out requests to avoid depicting credit-hungry behaviour.

Consistently following these guidelines can assist you in raising your credit score quickly. It will help you in transforming yourself into a more attractive borrower to lending institutions.

