Has your bank account gone dormant? Here are 4 ways to reactivate it
A dormant bank account is one that has no activity for over 2 years. Banks do this to mitigate fraud, comply with regulations, and reduce costs. You can reactivate your account by making a transaction or contacting your bank.
When a bank account remains inactive for over two years, it is typically categorized as inoperative or dormant. This classification arises because financial institutions are required to maintain records for all accounts, and managing unused accounts can become cumbersome and costly.