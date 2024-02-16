How to reactivate your frozen NPS account — A step by step guide
Failing to meet the minimum annual contribution can result in the freezing of your NPS account. However, the reactivation process may vary depending on the specific reason for the freeze.
The National Pension System (NPS) stands as a valuable asset in financial planning, particularly for retirement purposes. Despite its substantial advantages, private sector individuals, unlike government employees, are required to opt for participation and personally handle their contributions. Nevertheless, a notable distinction exists in contribution limits for government and private sector employees.