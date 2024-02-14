How to reactivate your lapsed PPF account — A step by step guide
Investors in PPF are required to contribute a minimum of ₹500 and a maximum of ₹1.50 lakh to their accounts. Failure to deposit the minimum amount for one or two consecutive years may result in the complete deactivation of the account.
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) stands as an excellent investment choice for numerous individuals in India. It presents appealing features, such as a 15-year investment duration, tax advantages on investments, interest earnings, maturity proceeds, and a decent interest rate of 7.1%. An annual investment in the PPF can range from a minimum of ₹500 to a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh.