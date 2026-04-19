How to reapply for personal loan if rejected and what’s the process?

Securing a personal loan today is nearly as seamless as ordering a meal online. The transition to digital platforms allows you to apply for credit from your own home, eliminating the need for extensive paperwork, long queues, or face-to-face appointments. In many instances, funds are disbursed within forty-eight hours—or even sooner—following a brief credit assessment and approval cycle.
However, the process does not always go as planned, and applications are sometimes denied. If you face a rejection, it is important to understand the underlying causes and how to recover.
Personal loans are versatile financial tools frequently used for home renovations, travel, weddings, or educational costs. Because they are unsecured and require no collateral, they can be processed rapidly. Prior to approval, lenders evaluate your credit score and overall financial health to determine your eligibility.
Financial institutions weigh several critical factors before granting approval. A primary culprit for rejection is a low credit score; generally, a score of 700 or higher is deemed acceptable, while anything below that threshold may trigger red flags.
Furthermore, if you are currently managing multiple active loans, lenders may view you as financially overextended. A high debt-to-income ratio indicates that you might struggle with additional repayments, often resulting in a denial. Insufficient income is another hurdle; if your earnings do not meet the lender’s minimum requirements for repayment, the application will be declined. Finally, frequent job changes or a brief employment history can signal instability, while simple clerical errors in your documentation can also lead to an automatic rejection.
Once you have pinpointed the cause of the rejection, take targeted steps to rectify the issue. For instance, if a low credit score was the problem, focus on making consistent, on-time payments and reducing your total debt. Avoid applying for multiple new credit lines simultaneously, as this can further damage your score.
It is advisable to wait several months before reapplying. This period allows you to stabilize your financial profile, whether by boosting your credit rating or increasing your income. During your next attempt, meticulously verify all information provided. Minor inaccuracies regarding salary, contact details, or employment history can be perceived as a lack of transparency, negatively impacting your credibility.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.