How to rebuild emergency fund without halting SIPs

A realistic emergency savings strategy involves balancing discipline with flexibility. Here’s how to rebuild your buffer gradually, without pausing your SIPs, while also planning for health and home contingencies.

Prasanna Pathak
Published25 May 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Rather than focusing on your annual income, it's better to benchmark your emergency fund to monthly expenses. (Image: Pixabay)
I used up 3 lakh from my emergency fund last year. I now earn 80,000 per month— 60,000 goes toward living expenses and 20,000 into SIPs. What’s a realistic way to rebuild my emergency fund without stopping my investments? What portion of my income should I target? Should I use sweep-in FDs or liquid funds? And is it wise to maintain smaller buffers for medical or home repairs?

—Name withheld on request

Let’s break this down step by step:

How much emergency fund should you target?

Rather than focusing on your annual income, it's better to benchmark your emergency fund to monthly expenses. In your case, that’s 60,000/month.

Short-term target: Save at least 3 months’ worth— 1.8 lakh

Medium-term target: Build up to 6 months— 3.6 lakh

This amounts to roughly 20% and 40% of your annual income, respectively.

How to rebuild without stopping SIPs?

You’re already investing 20,000 monthly via SIPs and wish to continue. Since your current income is fully allocated:

Trim discretionary spending: Carve out 5,000– 10,000 monthly from your existing 60,000 expense pool.

Redirect windfalls: Channel bonuses, gifts, or any additional income straight into the emergency fund.

Optional hybrid approach: Temporarily reduce SIPs by 5,000/month for 3 months and combine that with 10,000/month trimmed from expenses. This accelerates your emergency fund buildup without fully compromising your long-term goals. Once you’ve saved 30,000– 40,000, you can restore full SIP contributions.

Where should you park this money? Sweep-in FD vs Liquid Funds

A mix works best:

30% in sweep-in fixed deposits: Offers instant liquidity and decent returns.

70% in liquid mutual funds: Slightly less liquid (usually T+1 redemption), but more tax-efficient and higher yielding over time.

Should you maintain separate mini-buffers?

Yes, once your core emergency fund hits the three-month mark, start building separate buffers:

Medical buffer: 50,000– 1,00,000 (especially if your insurance doesn’t fully cover costs)

Home/appliance repairs: 20,000– 50,000

Plan of Action Summary:

Goal: 1.8 lakh (short term), 3.6 lakh (medium term)

Timeline: 2–4 years, depending on your saving discipline

Investment mix: 30% sweep-in FD, 70% liquid funds

Add-on buffers: Start building once the main fund is in place

SIPs: Don’t stop, only consider temporary reductions 

Prasanna Pathak is managing partner at the Wealth Co. Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.

