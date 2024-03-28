How to recharge FASTag via Paytm app? A step-by-step guide
Paytm introduces new FASTag recharge feature on its app to provide convenience amidst regulatory scrutiny. Users can recharge existing FASTags and purchase new ones from HDFC Bank through the app.
Paytm has recently introduced a new feature on its app, allowing users to recharge their FASTags directly through the platform. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) due to regulatory concerns.
