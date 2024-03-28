How to recharge FASTag via Paytm app? A step-by-step guide

Paytm introduces new FASTag recharge feature on its app to provide convenience amidst regulatory scrutiny. Users can recharge existing FASTags and purchase new ones from HDFC Bank through the app.

Paytm has recently introduced a new feature on its app, allowing users to recharge their FASTags directly through the platform. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) due to regulatory concerns.

With this new feature, Paytm users can easily recharge their FASTags through the app, eliminating the need to wait in long queues or face delays at toll plazas. This move is aimed at providing convenience to users amidst the regulatory scrutiny faced by PPBL.

In addition to FASTag recharges, Paytm users will also have the option to purchase new FASTags from HDFC Bank through the app. This integration further enhances the user experience and simplifies the process of managing FASTags.

Despite the regulatory challenges, Paytm assures users that all other services on the app, including UPI transactions, QR code payments, Soundbox, and Card Machine payments, are operating seamlessly without any interruptions. Also Read: Update FASTag KYC before March 31 deadline to avoid deactivation; Check steps, other details here

To recharge your FASTag on Paytm, follow these steps: 1. Tap on the ‘FASTag Recharge’ option in the ‘Bill Payments’ section.

2. Select your FASTag issuing bank.

3. Enter your FASTag linked vehicle number and click on ‘Proceed’.

4. Confirm the details and enter the recharge amount.

5. Click on 'Proceed to Pay' to complete the transaction.

6. The recharge amount will be instantly updated to your FASTag.Also Read: Are we ready for the switch from FASTags to GPS?

To purchase HDFC FASTag on Paytm, follow these steps: 1. Search for ‘Buy HDFC FASTag’ on the Paytm app and click on it.

2. Enter the required details.

3. Make the payment and the HDFC FASTag will be delivered to your home address.Also Read: NHAI takes 'One Vehicle One FASTag' initiative

Moreover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is advising vehicle owners to complete their FASTag KYC process before April 1. It is recommended that individuals update their FASTag KYC details through their respective banks before the approaching deadline of March 31.

Failure to adhere to this requirement could lead to the deactivation or blacklisting of their FASTag accounts, regardless of the balance in their account.

