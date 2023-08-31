How can I get the discrepancy in my Cibil score rectified?2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:09 AM IST
To begin with, fill the dispute form. You can do this online on the Cibil website. You need to provide all the necessary details and clearly explain the discrepancy.
I recently found my Cibil (Credit Information Bureau-India) score was much lower than what I expected it to be. Could it be because of an error made by my bank in reporting my timely repayments on my home loan? How can I rectify any discrepancy in my Cibil score, especially when the lapse is by the bank in reporting of my timely loan repayments?