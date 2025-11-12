How to redeem HDFC credit card reward points for travel? A complete guide

Credit card reward points can be very versatile and put to various uses. They can be redeemed for statement credit, to pay for online transactions, purchase gift vouchers, direct redemption on the bank portal, purchase merchandise, transfer to airline/hotel loyalty partners, donation, etc. In this article, we will explore how HDFC Bank credit cardholders can redeem their reward points for travel.

Travel redemption on SmartBuy HDFC Bank SmartBuy is a platform for the communication of various offers from merchants to HDFC Bank customers. A HDFC Bank credit cardholder can redeem their reward points for making travel bookings (flights and hotels) on the SmartBuy platform.

HDFC Bank has partnered with EaseMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, and Goibibo to offer flight bookings to its credit cardholders through the SmartBuy platform. While booking, the cardholder can choose the Online Travel Aggregator (OTA) through whom they would like to make the booking. The OTA charges a convenience fee for every booking.

The cardholder can pay a maximum of up to 70% of the transaction value with reward points. The balance amount must be paid with a credit card. A cardholder can book flight tickets through the SmartBuy platform for self as well as for others. Domestic as well as international flights can be booked through the SmartBuy platform.

Similarly, an HDFC Bank credit cardholder can make hotel bookings through the SmartBuy platform. The hotel bookings are powered by Cleartrip, MakeMyTrip, and Yatra. The cardholder can pay a maximum of up to 70% of the transaction value with reward points. The balance amount must be paid with a credit card.

The redemption value per point is Rs. 1 for SmartBuy bookings (flights and hotels) for Infinia and Diners Black credit cardholders. For Regalia Gold credit cardholders, the redemption value per point is Rs. 0.50 for SmartBuy travel bookings.

Reward points transfer to partners HDFC Bank has a tie-up with several airline and hotel partners. An HDFC Bank credit cardholder can transfer their reward points to various partners in a specified ratio. The list of transfer partners includes the following.

Airline transfer partner Infinia & Diners Black transfer ratio Regalia Gold transfer ratio Transfer timeline Flying Blue Air France 1:1 2:1 24 hours Finnair Plus 1:1 2:1 24 hours AirAsia Rewards 1:1 2:1 24 hours Spicejet SpiceClub 1:1 2:1 24 hours Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles 1:1 2:1 24 hours Avianca LifeMiles 2:1 2:1 24 hours Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles 2:1 2:1 24 hours Cathay 2:1 3:1 24 hours Etihad Guest 2:1 3:1 24 hours Thai Airways Royal Orchids Plus 2:1 3:1 24 hours The British Airways Club 2:1 3:1 24 hours United MileagePlus 2:1 3:1 24 hours Qatar Airways Privilege Club 2:1 3:1 24 hours Air India Maharaja Club 2:1 3:1 48 – 96 working hours Air Canada Aeroplan 2:1 3:1 24 hours

Hotel transfer partner Infinia and Diners Black transfer ratio Regalia Gold transfer ratio Transfer timeline Radisson Rewards 1:1 2:1 24 hours Wyndham Rewards 1:1 2:1 24 hours IHG One Rewards 1:1 2:1 24 hours Club ITC 2:1 2:1 48 – 96 working hours Accor Live Limitless 2:1 2:1 24 hours Marriott Bonvoy 2:1 3:1 24 hours

On the SmartBuy portal, the redemption of Infinia card reward points for flights, hotel bookings, and transfers to partners is capped at 1,50,000 points per calendar month. For the Diners Club Black Credit Card, the redemption of reward points is capped at 75,000 points per calendar month. For the Regalia Gold Credit Card, the redemption of reward points is capped at 50,000 points per calendar month.

Accor Live Limitless: Hotel transfer partner Accor Live Limitless (ALL), which is the hotel loyalty program of the Accor Group, is popular among HDFC Bank credit cardholders for transferring reward points. The Accor Group is one of the world’s largest hospitality groups, with 5,700+ hotels across 45+ brands operating in 110+ countries. In India, the Accor Group has 60+ hotels and has ambitious expansion plans for the future.

Accor hotel brands cater to the needs of people belonging to various income groups, from luxury to economy brands. Some well-known brands include Raffles, Fairmont, Mercure, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, and Ibis, among others.

The reward points transfer ratio is 2:1, meaning 2 HDFC reward points = 1 ALL point. Each ALL point gives hotel stays worth around Rs. 2. The ALL program has various status levels from Classic to Diamond. The more a member stays, the higher the status level, and the more benefits they receive. Some of the member benefits include discounted member rates, ALL points on stays, free Wi-Fi, a welcome drink, early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, lounge access, and complimentary breakfast, among others.

Air India Maharaja Club: Airline transfer partner The Maharaja Club, Air India's airline hotel loyalty program, is popular among HDFC Bank credit cardholders for transferring reward points. Air India is India's second-largest airline with a vast domestic and international network. It is a Star Alliance member, comprising 25 airline members that connect to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide.

The reward points transfer ratio for Infinia and Diners Black credit cards is 2:1. A Maharaja Club member can use their points to book flights on Air India as well as flights on Star Alliance partner airlines.

The Maharaja Club has various membership tiers, ranging from the Red Tier to the Platinum Tier. The more flights the member takes, the higher the membership tier, and the more benefits they receive. Some of the member benefits include earning points on flight bookings, award flights, cabin upgrades, lounge access, excess baggage allowance, complimentary seat selection, and a waiver of flight change fees and cancellation fees, among others.

Your HDFC Bank credit card reward points can sponsor your next vacation Depending on your need, you can use your HDFC Bank credit card reward points to book flights and/or hotels directly on the SmartBuy platform. You also have the choice to transfer them to various partners in a specified transfer ratio. You have a wide selection of 21 transfer partners (15 airlines and 6 hotel partners) to choose from. Thus, wherever you plan your next vacation, your HDFC Bank credit card reward points can sponsor it.



Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.