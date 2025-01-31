More than just simple modes of settling your payments, credit cards usually offer benefits to encourage your spending habits. With ICICI credit cards, you can gather reward points for the purpose of getting exclusive offers, cashbacks, and even an exciting shopping or trip experience. The following is a step-by-step guide on how to avail maximum discount from ICICI credit card points and how to redeem it.
ICICI bank has a bunch of schemes that are meant to fulfil the various wants of its customers:
In conclusion, redeeming ICICI credit card points can add value to your purchases. However, overspending or missing payments can lead to debt, harm your credit score, and affect your security. It's important to use credit responsibly to avoid financial risks.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.