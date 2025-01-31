More than just simple modes of settling your payments, credit cards usually offer benefits to encourage your spending habits. With ICICI credit cards, you can gather reward points for the purpose of getting exclusive offers, cashbacks, and even an exciting shopping or trip experience. The following is a step-by-step guide on how to avail maximum discount from ICICI credit card points and how to redeem it.

Welcome bonus: Some of the ICICI credit cards are offering a good amount of bonus points as a welcome bonus. Those points get added as soon as the card gets activated, which can go in thousands based on the type of card.

Some of the ICICI credit cards are offering a good amount of bonus points as a welcome bonus. Those points get added as soon as the card gets activated, which can go in thousands based on the type of card. Daily spend rewards: With every ₹ 100 you spend via your credit card, you will be getting the reward points. The amount of points will vary based on the type of card you are carrying.

With every 100 you spend via your credit card, you will be getting the reward points. The amount of points will vary based on the type of card you are carrying. Accelerated points: You earn extra points on purchases at partner restaurants, retail stores, or other selected businesses.

You earn extra points on purchases at partner restaurants, retail stores, or other selected businesses. International transactions: For frequent travellers, many ICICI credit cards offer bonus points on purchases made abroad. Types of ICICI credit card reward program's ICICI bank has a bunch of schemes that are meant to fulfil the various wants of its customers:

Reward points: Earn points for your everyday expenses like grocery, online shopping, jewellery buying, restaurants, travels, and hotel bookings.

Earn points for your everyday expenses like grocery, online shopping, jewellery buying, restaurants, travels, and hotel bookings. Hand-picked rewards program: Such a program is also available for a few credit cards. In this program, rewards come in categories like dining establishments, apparel, accessories, and books.

Such a program is also available for a few credit cards. In this program, rewards come in categories like dining establishments, apparel, accessories, and books. PAYBACK program: This is only available on a few ICICI credit cards. This allows you to accrue and spend points in all kinds of categories via the PAYBACK platform.

Redeem ICICI credit card reward points Online way Visit the website of ICICI. Key in the online banking ID and password to log in. Click on the credit cards tab, click on the "Reward Points" section. Click on "Redeem Online." You will have a list of the options, pick the good, service, or the gift card for which you prefer redeeming your points. Confirm your selection and note your special order number for your records. Offline way To select the prize you desire, browse the ICICI website's rewards catalogue. Dial the city-specific ICICI customer service hotline. Input the item code for the prize you wish to receive. Confirm the order and then note the special order number for your files. Rewards program benefits Earn rewards: Use your daily expenditures to earn reward points each time you buy something.

Use your daily expenditures to earn reward points each time you buy something. Limitless earnings: Since every point is worth increasing amounts of cash as you keep spending, the more you use your card the more you accumulate.

Since every point is worth increasing amounts of cash as you keep spending, the more you use your card the more you accumulate. No deadline: The ICICI reward points may be used whenever, as the ICICI rewards have no dates by which these reward points expire.

The ICICI reward points may be used whenever, as the ICICI rewards have no dates by which these reward points expire. Different modes of redemptions: Various prizes could be availed of like gift cards, products, and travel bookings.

In conclusion, redeeming ICICI credit card points can add value to your purchases. However, overspending or missing payments can lead to debt, harm your credit score, and affect your security. It's important to use credit responsibly to avoid financial risks.