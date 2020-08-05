How to reduce costs on your forex transfers from India

Goods and services tax (GST) becomes payable on currency conversion over and above the GST levied on bank commission. The GST amount is levied on what is called the ‘taxable value’ of the transfer. This taxable value is 1% for transfers up to ₹1 lakh, 0.5% plus ₹1,000 on transfers from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh and 0.1% plus ₹5,500 on transfers above ₹10 lakh, capped at ₹60,000. For example, if you are transferring ₹25 lakh, the taxable value will be ₹5,500+0.1% of ( ₹25 lakh- ₹10 lakh). This comes to ₹7,000. The GST is then levied at 18% on ₹7,000 which comes to ₹1,260. So, let's assume that the bank charged a commission of ₹500 (with GST of 18%) and spread of ₹1 lakh. Adding up the commission, spread and GST, you will end up paying ₹1,01,850 as charges in your transaction of ₹25 lakh. Spread is usually the biggest part of these costs and can be reduced as shown below.