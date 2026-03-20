How to reduce EMI burden: 5 tips to manage debt and improve your finances

Do you feel your salary disappears as soon as it hits your account? You are not alone. Many people struggle as EMIs and loan repayments quietly consume a large share of their monthly income.

This leaves little room for savings or discretionary spending. Easy access to credit, digital loans, and rising borrowing costs have made budgeting even harder. But with smarter planning, you can regain control of your finances and your peace of mind.

Rohit Patwardhan, Chief Credit Officer at HDB Financial Services, said, “Rising EMIs can strain household cash flows if not managed proactively. Consumers should reassess discretionary spending, prioritise high-interest debt and build a contingency buffer. Structuring repayments in line with income cycles and avoiding over-leveraging are critical.”

He said that financial discipline, coupled with periodic portfolio reviews, can help individuals regain control and maintain long-term financial stability.

What should you do if EMIs are taking over your finances? If your monthly EMIs are becoming difficult to manage and causing stress, it is time to reassess your finances. Start by reviewing your spending patterns to identify leaks and avoidable expenses.

The priority should be to cut non-essential spending and channel funds towards debt repayment, ensuring liabilities remain manageable.

Why reworking your debt strategy matters If you can first write down and acknowledge what form of debt is the most demanding, i.e., comes with the highest interest rates, this can help you immensely. For example, credit card-related debt generally carries a higher interest rate than other forms of debt.

This way, you should first clear out such debt which is the most difficult to manage. You can also consider debt consolidation to ease your financial burden. Light must be shed on the professional management of borrowed funds to boost your financial foundation.

Furthermore, to strengthen your financial foundation, you should introduce simple yet effective measures, such as building a resilient cash cushion, an emergency fund, a clean credit profile, and a solid credit score, preferably above 750. Keeping these strategies in mind, here are practical ways that you can deploy to regain control of your life by efficiently managing your pending EMIs and debt obligations.

5 practical ways to regain control of your finances Carefully audit your monthly spending and trim non-essential expenses. Focus on repaying high-interest loans first to break debt cycles. Build a contingency fund covering 3–6 months of expenses. Plan and align your pending EMI repayments with your salary cycle. Review your loan portfolio regularly and avoid taking on new debt unnecessarily. In conclusion, unmanageable personal loans, credit card bills, home loan EMIs, or any other form of debt can quickly spiral out of control due to high interest rates, late payment fees, or revolving charges on credit cards.

This way, irresponsible borrowing can damage your credit profile and decisively bring down your credit score. If you default on debt payments, they can stay on your credit profile for years. This highlights the significance of sensible personal finance management.

That is why, before you proceed with any form of debt, it is always prudent to consult a certified financial advisor so that your borrowing remains aligned with your long-term financial objectives.