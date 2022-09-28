How to reduce income tax by loss harvesting in weak stock market — explained

Speaking on how one can reduce income tax by loss harvesting in weak stock market, Aarti Raote, Partner at Deloitte India said, "The income-tax provisions permit an individual to set-off capital loss against the capital gains of the fiscal year. Thus a tax payer who has made substantial capital gains during the year could sell stocks from his portfolio where the stock prices are falling sharply and expected to fall further. The loss suffered on such stocks can be off-set against the gains made on other trades. This not only helps the tax payer to reduce the tax outflow but also eliminates the possibility of a further losses on declining stock prices and balance risk on his portfolio. While using this option, one should however remember that short term losses can be set-off against short term and long term gains but long term losses can only be set-off against long term gains. So selling the right kind of stock holdings is important here."

