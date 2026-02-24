Tax planning is an integral part of investment portfolio construction. If you are seeking better post-tax returns, you cannot afford to ignore it.
How to reduce tax drag without disturbing long-term compounding
SummaryAsset allocation builds wealth. Tax efficiency preserves it. From tax-loss harvesting to loans against securities, smart structuring can reduce tax drag without hurting long-term compounding.
