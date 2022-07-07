How to reduce tax liability by offsetting losses

The rules to carry forward the loss also depends on the nature of the business. The unadjusted losses from speculative business can be carried forward to four successive years, while those from the non-speculative business can be carried forward to the next eight years. Taxpayers are allowed to claim a deduction of depreciation and certain other specified items. If the income falls short of these expenses, the balance of unabsorbed expenses can be carried forward to the subsequent years. Unabsorbed depreciation and loss from specified business under section 35AD can be carried forward to any number of years.

