How to reduce tax on rent from vacant houses

Under the ‘income from house property’ head, taxpayers can claim various deductions. Foremost, a standard deduction of 30% is allowed on rent from let out and deemed to be let out properties. You should claim standard deduction after deducting the municipal taxes, if any, from the GAV of the property. Second, home loan interest up to ₹2 lakh for self-occupied and deemed to be let-out properties is available as deduction, while for let-out properties, the entire interest amount paid can be deducted.