How to reduce your capital gains tax liability for the year

Let’s take an example to understand how tax harvesting works. Suppose you bought 10,000 equity mutual fund units at ₹50 each in March 2018. There is a grandfathering clause in case of equity instruments under which LTCG till 31 January 2018 are tax free. So, in case a person has invested in equities before this date, the higher of either the value of shares or equity mutual funds as on 31 January 2018, or the actual purchase price will be considered the cost of acquisition. So, in this case, as the investment is made after 31 January 2018, grandfathering clause will not apply. So, if the net asset value (NAV) of the equity mutual funds is ₹75 now, the person can sell around 4,000 units, where LTCG will be around ₹1 lakh. So, one can book gains in these units and reinvest the same. However, experts advise that tax harvesting is a good technique to save taxes, but investors have to be mindful of the fact the money should be invested immediately after the gains are booked.