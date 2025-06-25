How to remove auto debit from your SBI credit card? A step-by-step guide

This guide explains how to cancel auto debit instructions on SBI credit cards through online, offline, and banking channels, helping users maintain financial control and prevent unauthorised deductions.

Shivam Shukla
Published25 Jun 2025, 04:23 PM IST
SBI credit card users can disable auto debit to stop automatic bill payments and protect their finances.
Your credit card as the word suggests provides you with ‘credit’ i.e. it opens up a line of credit that needs to be managed effectively. This is important to avoid unwanted transactions.

To facilitate the same, deletion of auto debit from an SBI credit card can go a long way to help credit card holders to conserve wealth and defend against any unauthorised transactions.

Deleting auto debit from an SBI credit card ensures that no unnoticed or unwanted standing instructions withdraw funds automatically. This simply provides credit card holders with greater control over their finances and also assists them in avoiding surprise deductions.

What is auto debit on SBI credit card?

Auto debit is also known as e-mandate or autopay. It is a standing instruction set either through SBI Card or directly with the respective service providers.

For example, an auto debit for a rented flat’s electricity bill. In this case auto debits must be stopped once the individual renting the house moves out. If this is not done then the individual's SBI credit card will automatically debit the set amount of funds on the set date of debit.

Step-by-step guide to stop auto debit from your SBI credit card


Cancel auto debit using SBI card website or mobile app

  • Log in to your SBI Card account.
  • Go to ‘Account’ → ‘Auto Debit’ or ‘Utility Bill Payments’ → ‘Recurring e‑mandates’.
  • Locate the mandate you wish to cancel and select ‘Cancel e‑mandate’.
  • Confirm cancellation. Then you will receive an acknowledgement and an SMS.
  • Cancellation in such cases is instant to facilitate higher security.

Deactivate auto debit using SBI’s offline form

  • You can download the auto debit deactivation letter from SBI Card’s website.
  • Fill in details like your name, card number and mandate ID, sign it, and send it to SBI Cards’ processing address. Once accepted, the mandate will be deactivated.

Remove SBI credit card auto debit by net banking

  • If the auto debit was set through the banking channel standing instructions, then log into internet banking, navigate to Standing Instructions/NACH, and cancel the authorisation for SBI Card.

Things to keep in mind after cancelling SBI credit card auto debit

It is important to keep in mind that cancellations through SBI Card’s digital channels are processed in real time. You will receive an SR (service request) number and immediate confirmation through a text message i.e., SMS on your registered mobile number.

Furthermore, if cancelled through internet banking or offline form, allow up to three working days, and verify status in your standing instruction list. If in doubt, always discuss your problems with the concerned customer service team.

 

Important tips for SBI credit card users after auto debit cancellation

  • Check your SBI credit card and bank statements after the cancellation date. If doubts persist don’t hesitate in raising your queries with the authorised agents.
  • Leave an adequate buffer in your account until your cancellation is confirmed. Never rush with fund withdrawal to avoid unnecessary penalties later on.
  • If a payment fails due to insufficient funds, be prepared to pay manually to avoid late fees. Ensure that the payment is made as soon as possible to avoid negative impact on creditworthiness and credit score.
  • For merchant initiated mandates, for example, OTT, utilities, electricity bills, rent payments along with other similar payments cancel individually. This can be done through ‘Manage Recurring Transactions’ in the application or biller’s portal.

