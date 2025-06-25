How to remove auto debit from your SBI credit card? A step-by-step guide

Your credit card as the word suggests provides you with ‘credit’ i.e. it opens up a line of credit that needs to be managed effectively. This is important to avoid unwanted transactions.
To facilitate the same, deletion of auto debit from an SBI credit card can go a long way to help credit card holders to conserve wealth and defend against any unauthorised transactions.
Deleting auto debit from an SBI credit card ensures that no unnoticed or unwanted standing instructions withdraw funds automatically. This simply provides credit card holders with greater control over their finances and also assists them in avoiding surprise deductions.
Auto debit is also known as e-mandate or autopay. It is a standing instruction set either through SBI Card or directly with the respective service providers.
For example, an auto debit for a rented flat’s electricity bill. In this case auto debits must be stopped once the individual renting the house moves out. If this is not done then the individual's SBI credit card will automatically debit the set amount of funds on the set date of debit.
It is important to keep in mind that cancellations through SBI Card’s digital channels are processed in real time. You will receive an SR (service request) number and immediate confirmation through a text message i.e., SMS on your registered mobile number.
Furthermore, if cancelled through internet banking or offline form, allow up to three working days, and verify status in your standing instruction list. If in doubt, always discuss your problems with the concerned customer service team.
