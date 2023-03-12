How to repay education loan in parents’ name

How to repay education loan in parents’ name3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:05 PM IST
From a tax perspective, as per the provisions of section 56 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, where an individual receives any sum of money, without consideration from a specified relative, the same is not considered as taxable income of the individual.
I had taken an education loan for my son, who has completed his studies in the US and is currently employed. I have been paying the interest portion till now. Now he wishes to repay. Should I ask him to pay direct to the loan account? Also, advise me about the tax implication and remittances mode for the amount to be transferred.
