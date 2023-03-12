How to repay education loan in parents’ name

Separately, as per the provisions of section 80E of the Act, the interest component on education loan taken by an individual for the purpose of higher education of self or relative (includes children), may be eligible for deduction under section 80E of the Act, up to a maximum of 8 financial years (starting with the year in which interest repayment starts) and subject to fulfilment of specified conditions. Availability of this deduction in your/your son’s hands can be evaluated, depending upon whose name the loan continues to be in, tenure of the loan, eligibility of the lender institution and other prescribed conditions.