How to report a fraudulent credit card transaction? Follow THESE simple steps

Block the card instantly: The first goal in such cases is to limit the financial damage. To ensure the same, promptly block your credit card. This can be done through the bank’s mobile application, net banking portal or 24x7 helpline. Blocking will provide users with much-needed initial relief and time to deal with the situation properly.

Raise a formal complaint with the bank: The second step should be to report the fraud to the bank or the credit card-issuing financial institution. For the same, credit card users must submit a dispute form detailing the transaction ID, amount, date and your confirmation that this particular transaction was not permitted or authorised by you.

File a complaint through official channels: A complaint must then be filed through all official platforms and channels to ensure the proper sharing of relevant facts, such as the date, time, amount, and method of the fraud, which falls within the purview of the credit card issuing institution. Not only this, but one should also reach out to the bank's customer care, the RBI’s official complaint management system, and file an FIR with the nearest police station to ensure proper submission of the complaint across all platforms for speedy resolution of the problem.

Record evidence for future correspondence: Save SMS alerts, copies of FIRs, screenshots of the transaction, screenshots of the response provided by the credit card issuing institution, and the emails exchanged with the bank. These documents will support your case and help you reclaim your lost funds, provided other terms and conditions are met, as outlined in the case's terms.