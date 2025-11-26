How to report a fraudulent credit card transaction? Follow THESE simple steps

Swift action is vital when facing credit card fraud, from blocking your card to filing official complaints and safeguarding future transactions, ensuring stronger protection and financial security for cardholders.

26 Nov 2025
Protect your money with quick action and smart measures against rising credit card fraud
With the advancement of technology, credit card use, along with associated fraud, is continuing to rise in the country. This is a consequence of the rapid expansion of digital technology, quick form submission and approval of credit cards.

Now, in such a scenario, even a single unauthorised transaction or debit message on the credit card holder's mobile phone can trigger significant financial and emotional stress. Acting swiftly and in a planned manner is crucial in such situations to minimise losses and ensure a timely solution.

Under the RBI norms, credit card holders have zero liability for unauthorised transactions. Still, this zero liability is subject to proper reporting of the credit card fraud event within the stipulated timelines, along with other defined conditions, such as bank or system negligence. This makes it essential for credit card holders to understand what credit card fraud is and how they can prevent and overcome it seamlessly.

Importance of identifying the fraud and acting immediately

As soon as you spot a suspicious transaction through an SMS alert, application notification, or monthly statements, it becomes imperative for you, as a responsible credit card user, to act swiftly without delay.

Immediate checks:

  • Make sure that the transaction is not made by a close family member or linked merchant.
  • Diligently go through auto-pay mandates, predetermined payments or pending subscriptions.
  • Now follow up and see whether your credit card was used physically or online.
  • Verify whether the transaction was conducted on a national or international level.

If the transaction is clearly identified as a fraudulent one, you should move ahead with formal reporting of the issue.

5 essential steps to report credit card fraud

  1. Block the card instantly: The first goal in such cases is to limit the financial damage. To ensure the same, promptly block your credit card. This can be done through the bank’s mobile application, net banking portal or 24x7 helpline. Blocking will provide users with much-needed initial relief and time to deal with the situation properly.
  2. Raise a formal complaint with the bank: The second step should be to report the fraud to the bank or the credit card-issuing financial institution. For the same, credit card users must submit a dispute form detailing the transaction ID, amount, date and your confirmation that this particular transaction was not permitted or authorised by you.
  3. File a complaint through official channels: A complaint must then be filed through all official platforms and channels to ensure the proper sharing of relevant facts, such as the date, time, amount, and method of the fraud, which falls within the purview of the credit card issuing institution. Not only this, but one should also reach out to the bank's customer care, the RBI’s official complaint management system, and file an FIR with the nearest police station to ensure proper submission of the complaint across all platforms for speedy resolution of the problem.
  4. Record evidence for future correspondence: Save SMS alerts, copies of FIRs, screenshots of the transaction, screenshots of the response provided by the credit card issuing institution, and the emails exchanged with the bank. These documents will support your case and help you reclaim your lost funds, provided other terms and conditions are met, as outlined in the case's terms.
  5. Monitor your account regularly: Once the basic formalities of complaint submission are completed from your end, ensure that you track the reversal of funds and the associated updates. Follow up diligently on chargeback timelines and review future statements for any mistakes or shortcomings.

Focus on staying protected against future credit card fraud

To prevent similar incidents:

  • Enable international and online credit card usage only when needed.
  • Activate transaction limits and instant alerts for timely updates.
  • Use secure networks while making online payments.
  • Continuously change your ATM PINs, credit card login passwords, etc, at regular intervals to boost security.

A swift response in such cases can go a long way to protect the financial integrity of credit card holders. It is also prudent to have open discussions with individuals who have suffered similar financial scams. Gaining insights into this and staying vigilant are critical steps to ensure that credit card usage continues to remain a pleasant experience.

Disclaimer: This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores.

