How to report a fraudulent credit card transaction? Follow THESE simple steps

With the advancement of technology, credit card use, along with associated fraud, is continuing to rise in the country. This is a consequence of the rapid expansion of digital technology, quick form submission and approval of credit cards.
Now, in such a scenario, even a single unauthorised transaction or debit message on the credit card holder's mobile phone can trigger significant financial and emotional stress. Acting swiftly and in a planned manner is crucial in such situations to minimise losses and ensure a timely solution.
Under the RBI norms, credit card holders have zero liability for unauthorised transactions. Still, this zero liability is subject to proper reporting of the credit card fraud event within the stipulated timelines, along with other defined conditions, such as bank or system negligence. This makes it essential for credit card holders to understand what credit card fraud is and how they can prevent and overcome it seamlessly.
As soon as you spot a suspicious transaction through an SMS alert, application notification, or monthly statements, it becomes imperative for you, as a responsible credit card user, to act swiftly without delay.
Immediate checks:
If the transaction is clearly identified as a fraudulent one, you should move ahead with formal reporting of the issue.
To prevent similar incidents:
A swift response in such cases can go a long way to protect the financial integrity of credit card holders. It is also prudent to have open discussions with individuals who have suffered similar financial scams. Gaining insights into this and staying vigilant are critical steps to ensure that credit card usage continues to remain a pleasant experience.
