How to report a name change to a credit bureau? A step-by-step guide

Shivam Shukla
Published22 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM IST
It is essential for aspiring borrowers to understand the process of reporting a name change to credit bureaus for an accurate credit report and a smooth credit profile.

It is your responsibility to keep your credit report accurate for seamless financial transactions and approval of personal loans, credit cards, and other similar credit lines. A name change can occur due to marriage, divorce, or any legal reason. Keeping this updated ensures that an individual's credit profile remains accurate, consistent, and accessible.

It is a given that changing your name on your credit report does not directly impact your credit score. Still, failing to update this crucial information can cause identity mismatches, confusion, and delays in personal loan and credit card approvals. Lending institutions simply prefer blemish-free credit profiles with credit scores of over 750, preferably.

Update the name with financial lenders first

The nation has four credit bureaus: CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax. Credit bureaus receive data directly from lending institutions such as banks, NBFCs, and other financial institutions.

That is why, before going ahead with the updation of your name with your respective credit bureaus, make sure that your legal name is accurately updated and reflected with all financial institutions where you hold personal loans, credit cards, or any other credit accounts. These lending institutions will then report the updated information to credit bureaus during the regular data submission window.

Steps to report a name change to credit bureaus

To put it simply, the process of updating your name can be completed through the online dispute portals of credit bureaus. You can also submit physical documentation to complete the process. Still, in case of doubts, reach out to your respective credit bureau and understand the process of name change before moving ahead.

The basic steps are discussed below:

  1. Gather official documents that reflect your name change. The documents that are generally accepted by lending institutions are the PAN card, the Aadhaar card, marriage certificates, and other similar documents. A legal name change affidavit will also go well to support your claim.
  2. Go to the credit bureau's official website and log in to register. Then click on the ‘correction’ section and check the dispute carefully. If you have any doubts, don’t worry; discuss this with the designated customer support team.
  3. Select the option to update or correct the name. Then, upload self-attested documents supporting your request. This way, you would have completed the basic step required to ensure accurate updation of data in your credit profile.
  4. As an alternative idea, you can also send a written letter with copies of supporting documents and proofs to your credit bureau's postal address. Before proceeding, check the official address of your bureau.
  5. Once you are done with the essential tasks, do make sure to carefully monitor and track the status of your name and overall profile.

The total time needed to update the details is about 15 to 30 days, or three to four weeks. Furthermore, once the entire process is completed, you will receive an official email and text from the concerned authorities. Do ensure that you provide the correct name, number, and email details in the update form.

In conclusion, as a sensible borrower and credit profile holder, it becomes essential to maintain updated records. Your credit profile is a reflection of your creditworthiness. This will ensure a clean and updated credit history and blemish-free records. Such systematic management will assist with easier personal loan and credit card approvals.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

