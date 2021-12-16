Profits made on the sale of real estate property or gold are treated as capital gains. The tax rate on such capital gains depends on the holding period of the asset. Gains made on selling gold held for more than three years is treated as long-term capital gain (LTCG) and taxed at 20%. Gold sold within three years of holding it attracts short-term capital gain (STCG) tax at slab rate. For property, LTCG tax kicks in after two years of holding it, at 20%, and STCG is taxed at slab rates.

Capital gains are reported under schedule CG (capital gains) in ITR-2 or ITR-3. (ITR refers to income tax returns). Capital gains are calculated by deducting the sale value of the asset with its purchase price.

Gold

The tax treatment of physical, digital and paper gold, which includes gold exchange-traded funds and gold mutual funds, is the same. Gains made on sale of any of these forms of gold are reported under ‘sale from other assets’ section under CG head in the ITR.

LTCG on sale of gold enjoys indexation benefit that allows the taxpayer to adjust the purchase price of the asset as per inflation. To calculate indexed purchase price, the first thing to note is whether the gold was purchased before or after April 2001. For gold bought before April 2001, its fair market value (FMV) will be the purchase price, whereas for others, the actual rate will be purchase price.

Karan Batra, founder, charteredclub.com, said that taxpayers can get the FMV of their gold from a government-approved valuer of jewellery in the income tax department.

To calculate indexed cost of acquisition, multiply the purchase price with the cost inflation index (CII) of the selling year and then divide it with the CII of the purchase year. This indexed cost of acquisition is then used to calculate capital gains.

Profits made on selling sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) after its maturity period of eight years are tax-free and are not to be declared in the capital gains section.

Annual interest paid on SGBs is taxable and is declared under income from other sources head. However, tax treatment of SGBs sold prematurely after the five-year lock-in is the same as other forms of gold. Also, profits made from trading SGBs on the secondary market also qualify for capital gains and are taxed depending on whether they are STCG or LTCG.

Property

Like gold, LTCG on property also enjoys indexation. Here too, for property bought before 1 April 2001 FMV is considered the cost of acquisition of the property. Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, said the Finance Act, 2020, has capped the FMV at the stamp duty value of the property as on 1 April 2001, which can be assessed by any central government or state government authority.

In the ITR form, FMV is stated under the ‘value of property as per stamp valuation authority’ head.

Income tax laws allow the taxpayer to claim deduction on the cost of improvement of property as well as expenditure borne on selling the property. Only those costs qualify as cost of improvement that add to the value of the asset and are immovable. Regular repair or maintenance costs, such as painting, cannot be claimed under improvement.

Brokerage fees, legal fees and stamp duty spent at the time of selling the property can also be deducted under expenditure in connection with the transfer of the asset head. Taxpayers can also claim deduction on capital gains if it is reinvested in specified assets within the specified time frame.

Take note that you also have to submit name, PAN and Aadhaar details of the buyer in the ITR.

