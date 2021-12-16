How to report capital gains on gold and property in ITR

Profits made on the sale of real estate property or gold are treated as capital gains. The tax rate on such capital gains depends on the holding period of the asset. Gains made on selling gold held for more than three years is treated as long-term capital gain (LTCG) and taxed at 20%. Gold sold within three years of holding it attracts short-term capital gain (STCG) tax at slab rate. For property, LTCG tax kicks in after two years of holding it, at 20%, and STCG is taxed at slab rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}