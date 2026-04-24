How to report cybercrime in India: Step-by-step guide to filing and tracking complaints

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, a single click, text message link, or OTP message can quickly drain you of your hard-earned money. Still, do remember: acting quickly in such cases without panicking can prevent the damage from worsening.

Due to advances in technology and the increased use of digital payment systems, cyber fraud continues to rise across the country. The government’s official National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) Portal at cybercrime.gov.in has now become the primary tool for digitally aware citizens to report and track cyber crimes in a speedy and structured manner.

Established initially under the Ministry of Home Affairs, this portal allows victims to report crimes such as online financial scams, fraud, identity theft, data theft, cyberstalking, and social media abuse.

Once the report is submitted, law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to resolve the problem and provide an amicable solution. Keeping these essentials in mind, let us look at the simple steps you can take to file a cybercrime complaint and have it resolved quickly.

Step-by-step guide you should follow to report a cybercrime in India

Step 1: First, visit the official portal The first step is to visit the cybercrime reporting portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in. Be clear, this is the only government-authorised website for reporting cybercrime in India.

Step 2: Choose the complaint category



Select one of the three options:

Women/child-related cybercrime . This can be reported anonymously.

Other cyber crimes, such as online fraud, scams, hacking, or phishing.

Specific financial fraud where you have lost money. Step 3: Register or log in Once you have selected the kind of fraud you have suffered from the above-discussed list, and are clear on how to use the website, enter your mobile number, OTP, and other critical details to complete registration. Once this is done, you are ready to file your complaint.

Step 4: Fill in complaint details Provide complete and accurate information, including facts such as date, time, day, description of the incident, and any other important details you wish to share. Post the same upload evidence, such as screenshots, text messages, WhatsApp messages, transaction details, emails, or chat logs, collected from other platforms.

Step 5: Submit the complaint Before final submission of your complaint form, carefully review it again and check whether any details or facts are missing. Once you are satisfied with your complaint, click ‘submit’ to file your complaint. Upon submission, a unique complaint reference number will be generated.

This is crucial for all future follow-ups. Write it down separately. A copy of the complaint, along with the acknowledgement number, will be sent to your email address.

How can you track your complaint? After the successful registration of your complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, you can track its progress by following the given steps:

Click on the ‘Track Your Complaint’ tab. Enter your complaint reference number. Go through the real-time updates and actions taken by authorities. Furthermore, do remember that this portal is closely monitored by the nation's prominent law enforcement agencies, ensuring that complaints are assigned to the relevant cyber cell for investigation, verification, tracking, cross-checking, and appropriate legal action.

In conclusion, you must acknowledge the fact that cybercrime can strike anyone at any time. No one is immune to this threat. These crimes are causing serious financial damage to even the educated section of society. To combat this menace, staying aware and reporting cybercrimes quickly can immensely improve recovery chances.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal aims to achieve the same objective by empowering citizens with a simple, official, and transparent system for reporting fraud and for staying informed about the status of their complaints. Acting quickly is not just helpful; it is essential for digital safety.