How to report F&O income in ITR for AY 2026-27: Deadline, turnover, audit rules and key changes in tax forms

If you are confused about how Futures and Options (F&O) trades should be reported in an income tax return (ITR), remember that they are treated differently from mutual funds or shares.
Income from F&O trading is classified as non-speculative business income and must be reported under “Profits and Gains from Business or Profession”.
Here’s what tax experts have to say about filing ITR for F&O trading.
“Individuals carrying on F&O trading generally file ITR-3 if maintaining regular books of account or ITR-4 if eligible for and opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD,” said Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert, Navraj Global Advisors.
Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, added, “Income from F&O trading is classified as non-speculative business income, irrespective of the frequency of trading.”
For AY 2026-27, the due date is 31 August for taxpayers not subject to audit and 31 October for those requiring a tax audit.
“F&O transactions are reported under the head 'Profits and Gains of Business or Profession', as derivatives traded on recognised stock exchanges are treated as non-speculative business transactions. For AY 2026–27, the ITR forms have introduced dedicated disclosure fields for F&O,” Shanker explained.
Key changes in the ITR-3 form include:
According to Maurya, “taxpayers will now have to separately report F&O turnover and income instead of clubbing them with other business receipts”.
Maurya outlined the steps to report F&O transactions in ITR:
Summarising the process, Shanker said taxpayers should calculate net F&O profit or loss, determine turnover, check tax audit applicability, report income under business income and disclose eligible losses for set-off or carry forward.
Shanker explained that F&O turnover is not the contract value. It is generally calculated by:
The turnover figure is important as it helps determine tax audit applicability and eligibility for the presumptive taxation scheme.
For example, if a trader earns ₹6 lakh from profitable trades and incurs ₹4 lakh in losses, the turnover considered for tax purposes would be ₹10 lakh. However, the taxable business profit would be ₹2 lakh.
Maurya added that F&O turnover is not based on the gross value of contracts executed. For options, the premium received on the sale of options is also included while calculating turnover.
A tax audit is an examination of books of accounts by a Chartered Accountant to verify compliance with income tax regulations.
“A tax audit becomes relevant in F&O cases where turnover and profit conditions prescribed under the Income Tax Act are met. It is particularly important where taxpayers declare profits below the prescribed threshold or incur losses without satisfying presumptive taxation conditions,” Shanker explained.
Maurya has pointed out that tax audit applicability depends on turnover, declared profits and whether the taxpayer meets presumptive taxation requirements.
Since F&O income is treated as non-speculative business income, Shanker pointed out that:
Maurya added that filing a return after the due date results in taxpayers losing the benefit of carrying forward business losses, although they are still required to report the income earned.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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