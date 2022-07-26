How to report income from trading in F&O in your I-T returns

If you incur a loss on non-speculative F&O trading, that amount can be used to set off the loss against any head of income, except salary. For example, loss on F&O trading can be set-off against income from your house property or capital gains or income from other sources as well as any non-speculative income. The unutilised loss, if any, can be carried forward for the next eight years and can be set off only against non-speculative business income.