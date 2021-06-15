How to resolve family finances when an earning member dies

However, if a person dies intestate, i.e., without a Will and without nominating members, then the survivors need to get a succession certificate from a district court that will certify legal heirs. This would be valid only for movable assets and financial assets such as bank deposits, mutual funds, etc. However, for immovable assets, such as real estate, one has to prove to be a legal heir. One can make use of a probate in case of a Will, else a letter of administration(LoA) is essential to establish title to the property and have your name entered in the relevant records. In the case of immovable properties, the rules generally vary from state to state.

