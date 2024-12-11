One of the most important factors while judging your financial credibility is that of your CIBIL score. However, your creditworthiness may suffer if your CIBIL report contains mistakes. This is a detailed guide to finding and fixing problems in your CIBIL report.
Your three-digit CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900 and indicates the creditworthiness. Better scores mean better credit histories; hence, it is relatively easier to get personal loans or credit cards. Financial organisations judge a person's creditworthiness, assessing how reliable his credit can be, before they even approve his applications.
A CIBIL report details your credit history, including loans, credit card accounts, and trends of repayment. It forms the basis of your CIBIL rating. The higher your score, and the better-kept your report, it increases your chances of getting approval for credit.
Administrative errors or outdated information could be the reason for mistakes in your CIBIL report. Here are some common types of mistakes:
1. Get your CIBIL report: Download your most recent credit report to get started in looking for mistakes.
2. Check and list problems: Examine the report thoroughly for inaccuracies. Look for accounts open, accounts not in balance, or wrong personal information.
3. Notify CIBIL of mistakes: Raise a dispute on the CIBIL portal. Fill up the form for the resolution of disputes and specify which errors are involved and present evidence in the form of receipts for payment or a bank statement.
4. Wait for resolution: In most cases, the CBIIL resolves your dispute within 30 days of raising the same. When your claims are verified, they will update your report with correct information.
In conclusion, keeping up your report on the CIBIL ensures good financial health and wellbeing, because correcting some mistakes early may help push up the credit score considerably, providing better financing terms. With a clean record of consistency in checking their report for inconsistencies and error correction, a good credit profile ensures a safe, secure, and prosperous future.
