Stay on Track: 5 key steps to follow to review your investment portfolio
Considering your unique circumstances and investment approach, you have the flexibility to determine how and when to assess your investment portfolio. The particular steps in reviewing your portfolio may vary among investors, with no one-size-fits-all strategy meeting everyone’s needs.
Examining your investment portfolio is a vital measure to ensure it stays aligned with your financial objectives. As life circumstances evolve, such as the addition of dependents or approaching retirement, your risk tolerance may change. Conducting regular reviews allows you to evaluate whether your portfolio still corresponds to your present level of risk comfort. As your financial goals develop, it’s essential to reassess your portfolio to guarantee its ongoing alignment with your long-term plans, be it saving for a home, retirement, or other aspirations.