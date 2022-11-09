How to safeguard oneself against online financial frauds

Just as in real life when you transact, there is a chance of getting robbed, so can it be online. Fraudsters in the cyber space have been active ever since the internet was invented. However, gradually the cyber frauds have become quite complex. Now, fraudsters not only use the latest technology, but also psychological tactics to try and separate you from your money. While they do get away at times, there are several ways to prevent them from doing so and keep your money safe.