How to safeguard your bank account against frauds? SBI tells one crucial tip

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI directs its customers to never disclose via text message any personal information, including account numbers, passwords, or any combination of sensitive information that could be used fraudulently.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has guided its customers to stay 'safe with SBI'. The bank tips customers to not act on messages from unknown sources and to verify those messages before acting upon them.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has guided its customers to stay 'safe with SBI'. The bank tips customers to not act on messages from unknown sources and to verify those messages before acting upon them.
Through its Twitter account, SBI says, "Always check who's behind the door before letting anyone in. Here is your key to safety. #SafeWithSBI."
Through its Twitter account, SBI says, "Always check who's behind the door before letting anyone in. Here is your key to safety. #SafeWithSBI."
In its notification posted on Twitter, SBI said, "Check your messages to monitor your account's activities."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It further said, "Do Not act on messages from unknown sources." Further, SBI guides its customers to "verify that the message is from them by checking for the shortcode starting with "SBI/SB" only, ex: SBIBNK, SBIINB, SBIPSG, SBYONO."
On its website, SBI directs its customers to never disclose via text message any personal information, including account numbers, passwords, or any combination of sensitive information that could be used fraudulently.
The banks asked customers to use caution if they receive a text message expressing an urgent need for them to update their information, activate an account, or verify their identity by calling a phone number or submitting information on a website. These messages may be part of a phishing scam conducted by fraudsters to capture your confidential account information and commit fraud.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SBI has mentioned that they never send email/SMS or make phone calls for getting customer identification.
According to SBI, smishing victims receive SMS messages. Known as "smishing," these text messages might ask a recipient to register for an online service -- then try to sneak a virus onto the user's device. Some messages warn that the consumer will be charged unless he/she updates his/her personal or financial credentials on a Web site that then extracts such information and other private data.