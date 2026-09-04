How to safely replace a damaged credit card

Dealing with a damaged, worn-out or malfunctioning credit card is fairly common. However, taking the right steps to replace it can help keep your account secure and ensure that your financial transactions continue without interruption.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires card issuers to provide customers with clear mechanisms for reporting lost, stolen or misused cards, along with multiple channels through which cardholders can contact them.
Here are five steps to follow when your credit card needs replacement:
The first step is to notify your bank that the physical credit card has been damaged and needs to be replaced. You can contact the issuer through its official mobile app, website, customer-care helpline or branch.
Avoid using links received through unsolicited messages or emails. Ask the bank whether the damaged card needs to be blocked before a replacement is issued and find out whether any replacement fee will be charged.
RBI requires card issuers to make relevant procedures and contact information available to their customers.
Once you have informed the issuer, follow its prescribed process for obtaining a replacement card and provide any confirmation or information requested.
A replacement card is not the same as applying for an entirely new credit card. RBI guidelines state that when a card is blocked at the customer's request, a replacement should be issued only after obtaining the cardholder's explicit consent.
Before completing the process, check how long delivery is expected to take and whether the replacement card will continue with the same credit limit and account.
A replacement card could have a different card number, expiry date or CVV. Therefore, before disposing of the damaged card, make a note of subscriptions and recurring payments linked to it.
Services such as streaming platforms, insurance premiums and other merchants may require the new card details to ensure uninterrupted payments.
Remember that replacing the physical card does not cancel your outstanding credit-card balance. Continue paying your bill according to the existing payment due date.
After receiving the replacement card, activate it only through the issuer's official channels. Follow the bank's instructions for setting or verifying the PIN.
The RBI has prescribed security requirements for card issuers, including providing transaction-related receipts to customers.
Never disclose sensitive card details such as your OTP, PIN or CVV to anyone claiming to be helping with the replacement process.
Once the new card has been activated, review recent transactions and confirm that the damaged card has been blocked or replaced as requested.
If you spot any unauthorised transaction, report it to the bank immediately. RBI's card-related directions require issuers to provide round-the-clock channels for reporting unauthorised transactions and blocking cards.
Keep the replacement request number and confirmation safely until the entire process has been completed.
A damaged credit card may simply be an old or worn-out piece of plastic, but delaying its replacement could create problems when you need to make an urgent payment.
The process is relatively straightforward: contact the issuer, request a replacement, update recurring payment instructions, activate the new card through secure channels and review your account afterwards.
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