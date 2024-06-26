How to save for retirement: Investment tips for moderate risk takers
A 10% increase in mutual fund SIPs and other investments every year will boost your retirement corpus. If increasing investments is not possible, you should consider deferring the retirement date by 3-4 years.
I am 35, and recently started a new job with a monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh. I have no significant liabilities and can save 40% of my income. My investments include: ₹10 lakh in MFs (large- and mid-caps, and debt funds); ₹5 lakh in fixed deposit; and ₹3 lakh in PPF. I aim to accumulate ₹2 crore in 15 years for my retirement. I am willing to take moderate risk. Could you suggest an investment strategy that would help me achieve my goal?
—Name withheld on request