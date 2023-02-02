How to save for short-term goals and retirement simultaneously?

As per a thumb rule, 20%-30% of the salary should be allocated towards savings and investments as you have started your earnings. It is important you start investing in mutual funds as they are suitable vehicles for new investors who want to invest in equity markets. Build the portfolio such where there is a mix of passive and active schemes. Invest through a combination of index funds, mid cap and small cap funds. This should help you to cover all the market caps in the listed equity space. Link your investments with your goals and select the funds depending on your goal’s time-frame. If goals are for shorter time duration, then one should opt for debt funds like liquid funds or low duration funds. If the goals are long-term then one can opt for equity-oriented funds as they should be able to beat inflation. Also make sure that you have adequate life insurance and health insurance as this will help you to protect you against medical emergencies and not strain your savings

