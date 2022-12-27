How to save income tax under various sections in FY 22-23?

Rs. 25,000 / Rs. 50,000*

*The higher limit of Rs. 50,000 would be applicable where medical insurance is bought in respect of health of any person who is a senior citizen.

Senior Citizens above the age of 60 years who are not covered by Health Insurance, to be allowed deduction of Rs. 50,000 towards actual medical expenditure.

Further, deduction of ₹5,000 for any payments made towards preventive health check-ups shall be available within the aforementioned limits.