How to save on your car claims during monsoon

While the insurance policy covers most of the damages and losses to your vehicle, some claims are not payable under motor insurance if you have not bought the necessary add-ons along with the policy.
As rain continues, you will have to bear the distress of driving through waterlogged roads. Moreover, you must ensure that you have not parked your car in an area prone to water accumulation or flooding.
Though you may have protected your car with comprehensive motor insurance, you must be aware of admissible and non-admissible claims. While the insurance policy covers most of the damages and losses to your vehicle, some claims are not payable under motor insurance if you have not bought the necessary add-ons along with the policy.
Kunal Jha, head of motor product and actuarial Digit Insurance, said, “A comprehensive motor insurance helps protect your car from any damages and losses due to natural disasters like cyclones, floods, thunderstorms, earthquakes, etc. However, everyone should protect their vehicle adequately through engine protection add-ons for complete protection. Therefore, if you live in an area prone to waterlogging or floods during monsoons, you should make sure you have such an add-on under the motor insurance cover. This is because water entering the vehicle engine during monsoons can make it prone to damage. The engine is one of the vehicle’s most expensive parts; replacing or repairing it can be costly."
“One should remember that the add-on may protect policyholders from engine damage due to water ingress. However, the claim may not be permissible if you drove your car during a flood because the same can be classified as contributory negligence," added Jha.
Besides, you must also know that you cannot separately buy an add-on cover before monsoons. You can buy an add-on during renewal or when purchasing a new policy.
Point to note: If your vehicle gets damaged during monsoons, intimate your insurer immediately. Collect substantial photo and video evidence and share them with the surveyor during the vehicle inspection. This will safeguard a smooth process at the service garage, and your claim can get settled seamlessly.