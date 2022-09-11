How to save tax on sale of agricultural land?

Section 54B: Where the LTCG arises from the transfer of land which was being used for agricultural purposes and the assessee has, within a period of two years after that date, purchased any other land for agricultural purposes, then a proportionate deduction will be available to the extent of LTCG invested as prescribed. Further, in case the LTCG couldn’t be invested for purchase of the new land till the date of furnishing the return under section 139 of the Act, then such amount can be deposited before the due date of filing tax return, in a specified Capital Gain Account Scheme (CGAS) account with authorized banks and utilized in the manner prescribed, to avail of the deduction.

